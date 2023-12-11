BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that rookie tackle Dawand Jones will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Jones suffered the injury in practice last Thursday in Berea.

The Ohio State product had been a starter at right tackle for the Browns since week 2. He filled in for Jack Conklin, who likewise suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener.

The former Buckeye was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

James Hudson started in his place on Sunday.

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills is currently on injured-reserve, but could return before the end of the season.

The Browns host the Bears Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.