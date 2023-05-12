BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are holding a rookie mini-camp at the team’s training facility in Berea this weekend.

The team has announced jersey numbers for the eight members of the 2023 NFL Draft class.

The seven-member Cleveland Browns’ draft class will wear the following jersey numbers with their new team in Cleveland.



2023 Cleveland Browns Draft Class

WR Cedric Tillman – 89

DT Siaki Ika -62

OT Dawand Jones – 74

DE Isaiah McGuire – 91

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson – 17

CB Cameron Mitchell – 29

C Luke Wypler – 56

The Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule begins on Sunday, September 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.