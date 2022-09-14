BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ rookie kicker Cade York was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The fourth-round pick from LSU connected on all four of his field goal attempts and pair of extra points.

His 58-yard field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter secured a 26-24 win for Cleveland.

York is the fifth rookie in NFL history to win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1. He is the first Browns player to win the award since P Jamie Gillian in Week 2 in 2019 and the first Browns kicker to earn the honor since Phil Dawson won in Week 15 in 2005.