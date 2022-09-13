CLEVELAND (WJW) — The votes are in and the Cleveland Browns’ new field design has been revealed.

SkyFOX caught an overhead glimpse of the mid-field logo Tuesday morning, just in time for the season home opener on Sunday.

Fans, in August, were given an opportunity to vote for their favorite field design out of four options, seen here. Two of the options featured Browns helmets with either white or orange letters in the endzone. The others featured the team’s alternate elf logo mid-field.

The team on Monday revealed details on the new field design featuring the “running Brownie” logo at the 50-yard line, giving the Browns their first midfield logo since 2016. The end zones are decorated with the side view orange helmet logo, the red AFC logo and white “Browns” script. See it here.

“We love the helmet logo, but Brownie has been around for a long time,” said JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President and Partner. “I think people enjoy him, and we haven’t really showcased him as much as we’d like to. Between myself and [Browns’ Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media] Brent Rossi, we decided that we should bring him back. It’s been well-received.”

Browns fans can see the new field design on Sunday either from their stadium seats or on TV when they watch the team host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.