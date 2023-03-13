BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have restructured the record-breaking contract of Deshaun Watson.

The team has reportedly shifted the bulk of his $46 million salary to a signing bonus to clear approximately 35 million in salary cap space.

Nearly a year ago, Watson agreed to a full-guaranteed 5-year contract worth $230 million.

By reworking his record-breaking deal, the Browns now have adequate salary cap space to make moves in free agency.

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins on Monday at 12 p.m. Free agent contracts and trades will become official on Wednesday at 4 p.m.