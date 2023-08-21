Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Field Yates is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have restructured the contract of Myles Garrett to clear salary cap space.

The contractual adjustment reportedly saves the team $12.68 million in salary cap space.

Cleveland now has more than $35 million in salary cap space, which is the most in the entire NFL.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that the restructure is solely for salary cap management and not a part of an imminent major acquisition.

Cleveland has also reportedly restructured the contract of guard Joel Bitonio.