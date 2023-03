CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns are set to resign offensive lineman Ethan Pocic to a contract.

It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $18 million.

Next season will be his seventh in the NFL and this past season with Cleveland, Pocic started 13 games.

He missed four games last season with a knee injury.

Pocic played five seasons with Seattle before signing a one-year deal with Cleveland in 2022.

The 27-year-old played in the college ranks at LSU.