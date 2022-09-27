BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have updated the condition of Myles Garrett after his one-car accident on Monday afternoon.

Browns Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry released the following statement on Tuesday evening.

“First – and most importantly – we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.” Browns Executive Vice President and General Manager Andrew Berry

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is reporting that Garrett will try to play on Sunday in Atlanta.

Sunday’s kickoff against the Falcons is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised locally on WKBN-27.