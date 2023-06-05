BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released former Steelers lineman Joe Haeg.

The team has also signed wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry and offensive tackle Hunter Thedford.

Haeg signed a three-year deal with the Browns at the end of training camp in 2022. However, he appeared in just one game before being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The former fifth-round draft pick out of North Dakota State signed a four-year free-agent deal with Pittsburgh in 2021 but was released following the preseason.

Henry is officially in his first season in the NFL. He was originally signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent time on the practice squads of the Panthers and Falcons.

Thedford is also in his first season in the NFL. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lions in 2021 out of Utah. He has spent time with the practice squads of the Broncos and Patriots.