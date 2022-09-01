BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially signed quarterback Josh Rosen and defensive end Isaac Rochell to the practice squad on Thursday.

Both players spent training camp with the Browns, and were cut this week.

Rosen is entering his fifth year in the NFL. He has appeared in 24 games with 16 starts, tossing 12 touchdown passes with 21 interceptions

Rochell is a sixth-year veteran and has 9.5 career sacks. He has piled up 91 career tackles in 63 career games in 9 starts.

The Browns have 14 of their 16 practice squad spots filled.