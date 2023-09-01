BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback A.J. Green to the practice squad.

The team made the official announcement on Friday afternoon.

He was waived by the team on Wednesday to make room for Kahlef Hailassie, who was claimed off waivers from Kansas City.

Green was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has appeared in 31 career games with two starts with the team.

He has 26 career tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Browns will kick off the 2023 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.