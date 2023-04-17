BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns have re-signed versatile offensive lineman Michael Dunn to a free agent contract.

Dunn’s agent, David Canter, confirmed the signing on Monday morning on social media.

The 28-year-old has spent parts of three seasons with the Browns.

He played in eight games for Cleveland during the 2022 season. In total, he has played in 28 career games in the NFL with the Browns.

Dunn, who can play both guard and center, originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent back in 2017. He also spent time with the Jaguars and Dolphins in the NFL.

Dunn and the Browns will begin offseason workouts this week in Berea.