Browns re-sign kicker as spending spree continues

Cleveland Browns kicker Cody Parkey reacts in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly re-signed Kicker Cody Parkey to a one-year free agent contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parkey signed with the Browns at the end of training camp in 2020 after previously playing in Cleveland during the 2016 season.

Last season, he connected on 19-22 field goal attempts. He also was successful on 43-47 extra point attempts.

In a pair of playoff games against Pittsburgh and Kansas City, Parkey was a perfect 3-3 on field goal attempts.