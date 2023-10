BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed running back John Kelly Jr. to the practice squad.

Kelly is officially in his third season in the NFL.

He spent parts of four seasons with the Browns from 2020-23. He spent time with the Browns during the 2023 preseason.

Kelly has appeared in five regular-season games with the Browns and eight career games with the Rams.

He was originally selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.