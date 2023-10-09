BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not practice on Monday as the team returned from the bye week.

Instead, Watson worked out inside the team’s practice facility, still dealing with a right shoulder injury that kept him out of the week four game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide reporters with any new details regarding Watson’s playing status for Sunday’s home game against the 49ers.

“The piece there that’s important is medically cleared versus functionally able to do your job,” Stefanski said. “That’s what with all of our guys when you’re working through an injury, you need to be able to functionally perform, and that’s what Deshaun’s working very hard on his rehab — to be able to get back to 100%.”

If Watson is unable to play against San Francisco, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker are the other quarterbacks on the roster. Stefanski would not speculate on which quarterback would start if Watson is ruled out.

Thompson-Robinson threw three interceptions in his first NFL start against Baltimore.

The Browns and 49ers will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.