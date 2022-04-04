LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Nick Mullens has officially signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders made the signing official on Monday afternoon.

Mullens spent the 2021 campaign with the Browns, starting one game thanks to a COVID outbreak in the Cleveland quarterback room. He completed 20-30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Raiders.

He previously spent time with the Eagles and 49ers. The Hoover, Alabama native played four seasons of college football at Southern Mississippi.