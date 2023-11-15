BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season with shoulder and ankle injuries.

The team released a statement on Wednesday morning that Watson underwent an MRI on both injuries sustained in the first half of Sunday’s win over Baltimore

He will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season.

One of the MRIs revealed a high ankle sprain on his left ankle.

In addition, he also sustained a displaced fracture to his right shoulder. After consultation with team doctors, it has been determined that Watson will require season-ending surgery to avoid further structural damage.

The Browns host the Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.