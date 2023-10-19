BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the practice field on Thursday.

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt made the announcement when he spoke with reporters.

Watson has not had a full practice with the Browns since Sept. 22. He is working his way back from a strained rotator cuff that he suffered in a win over Tennessee in week three. He told the media on Wednesday that he suffered a micro tear of the rotator cuff muscle.

Watson, whose official playing status remains unclear, has missed the last two games against Baltimore and San Francisco.

If he is unable to play on Sunday, backup P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback.

The Browns (3-2) visit the Indianapolis Colts (3-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.