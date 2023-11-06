BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills will be placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury. He will miss at least four weeks, but the injury is not season-ending.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Wills suffered the injury early in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He was replaced in the lineup by veteran lineman James Hudson.

Wills was originally a first-round pick by Cleveland, selected in the first round at No. 10 overall in 2020. He has made 53 career starts for the Browns.

The Browns return to action on Sunday on the road in Baltimore. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.