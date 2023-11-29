LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski promoted named recently-signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco the team’s backup quarterback on Wednesday.

With rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson still in concussion protocol, Flacco could start this Sunday on the road against the Rams.

Stefanski did not officially name Flacco the starter on Wednesday, but such an announcement could come on Thursday.

Flacco was officially signed to the Browns practice squad just over a week ago but was not elevated to the active roster for last Sunday’s loss in Denver.

The 38-year-old veteran spent last season with the New York Jets, appearing in five games with four starts. He completed 110-191 passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns for New York.

The former Super Bowl MVP went 1-8 with the Jets over the past three seasons. His lone win came against the Browns in week two of the 2022 season.

The Browns and Rams will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.