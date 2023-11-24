BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game in Denver with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland Head Coach Kevin Stefanski made the official announcement on Friday.

Ward was injured in last Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Steelers.

The 26-year-old missed his third straight practice on Friday.

In Ward’s absence, Greg Newsome, II and Martin Emerson, Jr. will start at the cornerback positions.

Safety Juan Thornhill and linebacker Anthony Walker are listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin has been ruled out.

The Browns and Broncos will kick off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.