BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has cleared concussion protocol and will play in the regular season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday that Ward was a full participant in practice and has been removed from the injury report.

Ward suffered a concussion in the preseason finale in Kansas City.

The Browns and Bengals will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.