BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field with what appears to be a serious left leg injury at practice on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter is reporting that Grant has suffered a torn Achilles, and is expected to undergo additional tests to confirm the initial diagnosis.

The injury was suffered during one-on-one drills. He previously suffered an Achilles injury in 2018 and underwent season-ending surgery.

Back in March, Grant was signed to a three-year free agent contract worth $13.8 million to help bolster the special teams unit.

Grant split last season between the Dolphins and Bears, after being acquired in a trade by Chicago.

He is a two-time second-team AP All-Pro selection as a punt returner (2020-21)

A sixth-round draft choice by Miami in 2016, Grant was one of two NFL players (Brandon Powell) to return a punt for a touchdown in 2021.

The Texas Tech product set Dolphins franchise records for total return touchdowns (five) and punt return touchdowns (three). On offense, he has added 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns.