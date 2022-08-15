BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns activated cornerback Denzel Ward off the physically-unable-to-perform list on Monday.

Ward is officially returning to the practice field after missing the first 12 days of training camp with a foot injury.

Ward is entering his fifth season in the NFL and signed a five-year contract extension during the offseason. The new deal is worth $100.5 million.

The 24-year old was originally selected with the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2018 out of Ohio State.

In 52 games with the Browns, Ward has piled up 10 interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

He also has two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, with 186 total tackles.