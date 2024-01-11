BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed to reporters that cornerback Denzel Ward suffered a knee injury in practice on Thursday.

He is listed as questionable for Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game in Houston.

Ward, who was recently named to his third Pro Bowl, has battled injuries this season.

A major contributor in coverage for the NFL’s top-ranked defense, Ward has two interceptions for the Browns this season.

If Ward is unable to play, the Browns have depth at the position, with Greg Newsom, M.J. Emerson, and Cam Mitchell, among others.

The Browns and Texans will kick off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.