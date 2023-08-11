CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns home preseason game has been delayed due to inclement weather.

A message flashed on the scoreboard at Cleveland Browns Stadium that read, “Severe weather is approaching. Please seek shelter immediately” as the rain poured on empty seats around the scheduled kickoff time of 7:30 p.m.

At the moment, there is no update on a start time of the game against the Washington Commanders according to the Browns broadcast team, but we will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

According to the latest update on the Browns broadcast, head coach Kevin Stefanksi still plans on Deshuan Watson and other starters to take the field when the extensive rain delay ends.