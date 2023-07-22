SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (WKBN) – Two Cleveland Browns players are changing jersey numbers for the upcoming season.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II will wear No. 0 this Fall. This season marks the first time that NFL players are permitted to wear the number. Newsome II previously wore No. 20 with the Browns.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is switching to No. 6, after previously wearing No. 28.

Owusu-Koramoah wore No. 6 in the college football ranks at Notre Dame.

The Browns opened training camp on Saturday at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

They will kickoff the preseason schedule on Thursday Aug. 3 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.