CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackle, Malik McDowell, faces several charges including of public exposure and battery on an officer in Florida.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports McDowell, 25, was arrested in a “violent attack” in Deerfield Beach Monday. An arrest report states he charged at and injured a deputy during the incident, the newspaper reports.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell was charged with aggravated battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and exposing himself.

The Browns released the following statement:

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information. We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time. “

McDowell was issued $25,000 bond on the charge of aggravated battery and $1,000 each on the charges of resisting an officer with violence and public exposure.