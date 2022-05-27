CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few members of the Cleveland Browns played a different kind of game Thursday night and it was all for a good cause.

Fullback Johnny Stanton hosted a game of Dungeons and Dragons at Tabletop Board Game Café on West 25th Street in Cleveland. He was joined by defensive end Myles Garrett and and guard Wyatt Teller.

The event was streamed online, and featured a silent auction and prizes. It was all to benefit Red Nose Day, which funds programs to fight child poverty.

“It’s a dream come true. A dream I didn’t know I had,” Stanton said. “I wasn’t expecting it to be this kind of energy, but I’m excited.”

Stanton, who considers himself a comic book nerd, said he’s been playing D&D for a few years and introduced it to his teammates.

“Critical thinking, thinking on your feet kind of coincides (with football), I think what’s great about D&D is it can be an escape from football, which we can all use once in a while,” he said.