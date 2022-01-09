CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple reports indicate that Baker Mayfield is staying in Cleveland.

According to NFL.com and Yahoo Sports, sources say that Mayfield met with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and both sides agree that he will be the starter moving forward. Their discussion was a part of the exit meetings that the team has at the end of the season.

After a playoff win last season, the Browns struggled and now sit with a 7-9 record this season. After rumors circulated about the Browns and Mayfield possibly parting ways, NFL.com states that this does not appear to be the case.

Mayfield will undergo surgery to repair his left (non-throwing) shoulder next week. Case Keenum will start for the Browns Sunday in their season finale when they host the Bengals.

This game is at 1 p.m. on WYFX-TV.