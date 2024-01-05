BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially placed veteran linebacker Anthony Walker on injured-reserve.

The Browns have also announced the signing of defensive end Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.

Walker has missed the previous three games with a knee injury.

The veteran linebacker has started 12 games for Cleveland this season, recording 42 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He is the Browns’ nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Kamara is in his second season in the NFL. He spent most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Cleveland practice squad. He has appeared in one game this season for the Browns.