Browns place Myles Garrett on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed Defensive End Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

He will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Because he is showing symptoms, he must sit out ten days. Depending on what that 10-day period began, Garrett’s availability for next week’s game against Jacksonville is also in question.

The Browns released the following statement on Friday:

“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been conducted and the individual has self-isolated. He has not been in the facility all week and zero high-risk contacts have been identified. Our facility remains open and our practice time for today remains as scheduled. As part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols, all meetings this morning will take place remotely. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on any appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

According to a separate release from the team:

“The Browns’ facility remains open and the team’s practice time for Friday remains as scheduled. As part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols, all meetings this morning will take place remotely. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on any appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

Garrett currently leads the entire NFL in sacks with 9 1/2.