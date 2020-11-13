BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed guard Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list Friday afternoon.
It comes after the team learned of a positive test and closed their training facility in Berea Friday morning.
The Browns said they conducted contact tracing and found no high-risk close contacts. The facility was then reopened.
The Browns will hold a practice session Friday at 3 p.m.
Cleveland hosts the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can catch all the action right here on FOX 8.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Thomas J. Osborn, Warren, Ohio
- Youngstown school employee’s efforts raise thousands of dollars to give students a Thanksgiving meal
- Trumbull County 911 dispatchers file complaint, set to receive $1,500 hazard pay
- Browns place guard Chris Hubbard on COVID-19 list; Facility back open
- COVID crisis: These states have seen the biggest case increases in the last two weeks