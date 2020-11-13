Browns place guard Chris Hubbard on COVID-19 list; Facility back open

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed guard Chris Hubbard on the COVID-19 list Friday afternoon.

It comes after the team learned of a positive test and closed their training facility in Berea Friday morning.

The Browns said they conducted contact tracing and found no high-risk close contacts. The facility was then reopened.

The Browns will hold a practice session Friday at 3 p.m.

Cleveland hosts the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can catch all the action right here on FOX 8.

