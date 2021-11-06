Browns place All-Pro tackle on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.
Conklin got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh. He had just returned after missing two games with a knee injury.
Blake Hance will start for Conklin on Sunday as the Browns visit the Cincinnati Bengals. Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of three games.
It’s possible Conklin could be out longer, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected him to return this season.