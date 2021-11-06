Browns place All-Pro tackle on injured reserve

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow.

Conklin got hurt in the second quarter of last weekend’s 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh. He had just returned after missing two games with a knee injury.

Blake Hance will start for Conklin on Sunday as the Browns visit the Cincinnati Bengals. Any player placed on IR must miss a minimum of three games.

It’s possible Conklin could be out longer, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected him to return this season.