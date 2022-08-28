BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Sunday pass rusher Chris Odom suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire season.

He suffered the injury in Saturday’s loss to the Bears in the preseason finale.

“He was doing a really nice job,” Stefanski said. “Was a very, very good pass rusher. Had a knack for it. Did a nice job in practice. Had some good moments in these preseason games. Very, very disappointed for him. We talked about it last night, injuries are a very, very unfortunate part of this game that we play and coach, and we hate to see guys lose a year.”

Odom, who was signed by Cleveland in August, was previously the USFL Defensive Player of the Year as a standout defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.

He tallied a USFL league-high 12 1/2 sacks, 41 tackles, six forced fumbles and four blocked kicks for the Gamblers.

The 27-year-old previously spent time with the Falcons, Packers, Commanders and Saints.

Odom has appeared in 11 games in the NFL with one forced fumble.

He is a former high school teammate of Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett.