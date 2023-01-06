BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns have sent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney home from practice after he made critical comments about the team in a report on Thursday.

His playing status for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh is currently unclear.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that veteran pass rusher Clowney is not expecting to return to Cleveland next season.

Clowney told Cabot that he is “95% sure he won’t be back next year.”

The former No. 1 overall draft pick of the Houston Texans was critical of Cleveland coaches, noting that they have not put him in the best position for success.

Clowney has just two sacks this season for the Browns, after piling up nine the prior campaign. He has missed four of the team’s 16 games this season.

The veteran defensive end originally signed with Cleveland prior to the 2021 season and returned on a second consecutive one-year deal in 2022.

Clowney told Cabot that there is still a 5% chance that he returns to Cleveland, and he plans to meet with Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry at season’s end.

The Browns and Steelers will kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.