BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has been declared out for Saturday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Clowney suffered a concussion in last Saturday’s win over Baltimore.

Meanwhile, running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett were removed from the injury report and are expected to play this weekend.

Safety John Johnson III is currently listed as questionable with a thigh bruise.

The Browns and Saints are slated to kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Energy Stadium.

The game will be televised locally on WKBN-27.