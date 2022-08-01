BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have released an official statement following the ruling from Judge Sue L. Robinson that quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision,” the Haslam’s said. “We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process. We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.” Jimmy and Dee Haslam

Watson and the NFL Players’ Association have said they will not appeal the decision. The NFL has until 9 a.m. Thursday to file an appeal.