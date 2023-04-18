BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have been busy bolstering the roster during the offseason through trades and free agency.

According to the team’s official website, the newest acquisitions have now chosen jersey numbers with their new team in Cleveland.

Free agent signings:

#1 Juan Thornhill – Safety

#8 Elijah Moore – Wide Receiver

#15 Josh Dobbs – Quarterback

#19 Marquise Goodwin – Wide Receiver

#27 Mike Ford, Jr. – Cornerback

#40 Matthew Adams – Linebacker

#54 Ogbo Okoronkwo – Defensive End

#67 Wes Martin – Guard

#84 Jordan Akins – Tight End

#90 Maurice Hurst II – Defensive Tackle

#94 Dalvin Tomlinson – Defensive Tackle

#98 Trysten Hill – Defensive Tackle



Returning player number changes:

#7 Kellen Mond – Quarterback

#80 Marquez Stevenson – Wide Receiver

#81 Isaiah Weston – Wide Receiver

#99 Alex Wright – Defensive End