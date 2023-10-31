BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially traded wide receiver Donovan Peoples Jones to the Detroit Lions.

In exchange, Cleveland receives a 2025 sixth-round draft choice.

This season, Peoples-Jones tallied just eight receptions for 97 yards. He is averaging 12.1 yards per catch.

He was originally a sixth-round selection choice by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan.

People-Jones played in 50 games with the Browns. He piled up 117 receptions for 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns.