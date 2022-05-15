BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed rookie quarterback Felix Harper to the 90-man roster.

He took part in rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis this weekend in Berea.

Harper played college football at Alcorn State, leading the Braves to a record of 6-2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in 2021.

Last Fall, Harper completed 191 passes for 2,489 yards and 20 passing touchdowns.

The Fairburn, Georgia native has recenrtly worked out with Browns’ starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. He will compete in training camp with backup quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs for a spot on the regular season roster.

The Browns currently have two open spots on the 90-man roster.