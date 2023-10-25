BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially signed quarterback P.J. Walker to the active roster on Wednesday.

The team reached the limit of three practice squad elevations for Walker last week, requiring them to either sign him or try to pass him through waivers.

Walker has led Cleveland to wins over San Francisco and Indianapolis over the last two weeks.

In two starts, Walker has completed 33-66 passes for 370 yards.

The Browns visit the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.