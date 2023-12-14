BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports agency JL Sports has announced that the Cleveland Browns have officially signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the active 53-man roster for the remainder of the season.

Flacco, who agreed to a one-year deal with Cleveland, had previously been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster before the last two games.

He originally signed with the Cleveland practice squad on Nov. 20.

Flacco has been named the starter for the remainder of the season by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

In two starts with the Browns, Flacco has piled up 565 passing yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Browns will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.