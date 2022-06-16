BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed kicker Cade York to his rookie deal.

He was selected in the fourth round, No. 124 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. York was the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since 2016.

He was widely considered the best kicker coming out of the college ranks entering the draft.

The McKinney, Texas native elected earned Second Team All-SEC honors last season as a junior.

He connected on 15-of-18 field goal attempts and all 39 PATs to reach a streak of 118 consecutive PATs made, a new school record.

The Browns have now signed eight of their nine draft picks.