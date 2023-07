BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially signed wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout, who played collegiately at UAB, was originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

He spent time on the San Francisco practice squad and later spent part of the 2022 campaign with Tampa Bay.

Watkins recently played in the USFL for the Birmingham Stallions. He finished the season with 16 receptions, 197 receiving yards and a touchdown.