BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski officially announced the quarterback depth chart for the regular season on Thursday.

Veteran Joshua Dobbs will serve as backup to starter Deshaun Watson. He appeared in one preseason game and completed 8-16 passes for 77 yards and one interception.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will serve as the third quarterback on the roster, following the release of fellow quarterback Kellen Mond.

Thompson-Robinson leads the NFL in preseason passing yards with 348. He completed 30-46 passes with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 65 yards in exhibition action.

The Browns will conclude the preseason on Saturday in Kansas City. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on 33-WYTV.