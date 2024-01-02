BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released punter Matt Haack and guard Joey Fisher from the practice squad.

In addition, the team has also re-signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad.

Haack appeared in one game for the Browns after signing to the team’s practice squad last week. He was filling in for injured punter Corey Bojorquez, who is likely to return from a quad injury in week 18.

He punted three times for the Browns last week, averaging 41.7 yards per punt.

Kamara is in his second NFL season out of Stony Brook.

Originally signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he has appeared in 10 career games.

Kamara has spent most of 2022 and 2023 on the Browns’ practice squad, appearing in one game this season.