LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – Veteran Joe Flacco was named the Browns’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s road game against the Rams.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski made the official announcement on Friday afternoon.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol and has not practiced all week in Los Angeles.

Flacco will be the fourth starting quarterback for Cleveland this season, joining Deshaun Watson, Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker.

The 38-year-old was officially signed to the Browns practice squad just over a week ago but was not elevated to the active roster for last Sunday’s loss in Denver.

He spent last season with the New York Jets, appearing in five games with four starts. He completed 110-191 passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns for New York.

The former Super Bowl MVP went 1-8 with the Jets over the past three seasons. His lone win came against the Browns in week two of the 2022 season.

The Browns and Rams will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.