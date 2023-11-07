BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially placed starting left tackle Jedrick Wills and cornerback Cameron Mitchell on injured reserve.

The Browns also announced the signing of tackle Geron Christian and wide receiver James Proche II to the active roster from the practice squad.

The club has also signed WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and T Justin Murray to the practice squad and released TE Devin Asiasi from the practice squad.

Wills is battling a knee injury, while Mitchell is dealing with a shoulder injury.

A former first-round draft choice, Wills has started all eight games at left tackle and helped the Browns rank third in the league with an average of 144.4 rushing yards per game this season.

Christian is in his sixth season in the NFL. He was originally a third-round selection by Washington in the 2018 Draft.

He has appeared in 49 games with 16 starts between the Commanders (2018-20), Texans (2021, 2023) and Chiefs (2022). He appeared in one game for the Texans this season.

Mitchell, a fifth-round pick this year, has appeared in all eight games with one start.

Proche has appeared in 44 games combined between the Ravens and Browns. He made his Cleveland debut last Sunday and returned six punts for 55 yards with a long of 17 yards.

Benson was originally signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has played in nine games with two starts with the Lions.

Gray is officially in his first NFL season out of Michigan. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Gray also spent the 2023 offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray officially enters his fifth season in the NFL out of Cincinnati. Originally signed by Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Murray has appeared in 41 games with 20 starts between the Raiders (2018), Cardinals (2019-21), Bills (2022) and Titans (2023). He has appeared in four games with the Titans this season.