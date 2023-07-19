BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially waived defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning.

The release comes after news broke that Winfrey is being investigated for allegedly threatening a woman, while in possession of a gun.

He previously had been arrested for the alleged assault of a woman, but those charges were dropped.

The 22-year-old was selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He played in 13 games for Cleveland during his rookie season. He finished the season with 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The Browns are slated to open training camp this weekend at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.